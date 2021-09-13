ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result For July 2021 Exams Expected Today

ICAI CA foundation, final results likely today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the ICAI CA Foundation and Final result of both old and new courses today. According to official information, ICAI will announce the result of the CA Foundation and Final exams held in July 2021 on September 13 (evening) or on September 14.

To access ICAI CA Foundation and Final result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2021

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards.

Alternatively, candidates can also register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Candidates who register will receive their CA final and CA foundation results via email when it is announced.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” ICAI has said.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.