  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result For July 2021 Exams Expected Today

ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result For July 2021 Exams Expected Today

To access ICAI CA Foundation and Final result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 13, 2021 9:30 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA July 2021 Exam: Final, Foundation Results Likely On September 13, 14
Candidates Who Opted-Out Of CA Exam In July Will Not Lose Opportunity: ICAI Tells SC
ICAI Allows Revised Scheme Students To Appear For CA November Exam
ICAI Extends Last Attempt To Appear In CA Final, Inter Old Course Exams
ICAI Releases CA Exam Schedule For December 2021 Session
ICAI CA Exams Cancelled In Nepal. Here’s How Indian Students Reacted On Twitter
ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result For July 2021 Exams Expected Today
ICAI CA foundation, final results likely today
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the ICAI CA Foundation and Final result of both old and new courses today. According to official information, ICAI will announce the result of the CA Foundation and Final exams held in July 2021 on September 13 (evening) or on September 14.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

To access ICAI CA Foundation and Final result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2021

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards.

Alternatively, candidates can also register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Candidates who register will receive their CA final and CA foundation results via email when it is announced.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” ICAI has said.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.

Click here for more Education News
ICAI CA Results CA Foundation Exam CA Final Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: Cut-Off, Merit Lists Releasing Soon, JEE Advanced Registration Begins Today
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: Cut-Off, Merit Lists Releasing Soon, JEE Advanced Registration Begins Today
Careers360 Launches NEET 2021 Rank Predictor
Careers360 Launches NEET 2021 Rank Predictor
JEE Advanced 2021 Registrations To Begin Today: Details On Application Process Here
JEE Advanced 2021 Registrations To Begin Today: Details On Application Process Here
Over 95% Registered Candidates Appeared For NEET At Over 3,800 Centres Across India
Over 95% Registered Candidates Appeared For NEET At Over 3,800 Centres Across India
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Likely Today
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Likely Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................