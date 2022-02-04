ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result For December 2021 Exams Likely On February 10-11

  • Home
ICAI Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the ICAI CA Foundation and Final result of both old and new courses on February 10-11.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 4, 2022 7:54 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the ICAI CA Foundation and Final result of both old and new courses on February 10-11. Confirming the ICAI CA result date, an ICAI official said: “CA final and foundation results likely to be expected on 10/11th Feb.” The institute had conducted the CA December 2021 exams for Foundation, Intermediate and Final from December 5 to December 20, in offline mode.

To access ICAI CA Foundation and Final result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2021

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards

Alternatively, candidates can also register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Candidates who register will receive their inter results via email when it is announced.

