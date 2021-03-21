ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result 2021 (January) Expected Today

Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI CA Foundation, Final result 2021 will be available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in (representational photo)

ICAI Results 2021: Results of the CA Foundation and Final exams held in January, 2021, are expected today. According to official information, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce CA January 2021 result of Foundation and Final courses on March 21 (evening) or March 22. When announced, results for both old and new courses will be available on the official websites.

To check ICAI CA Foundation, Final result 2021, candidates will have to login to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their credentials.

Steps to check ICAI CA Final, Foundation result 2021

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: Login with your credentials.

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards.

Alternatively, candidates can also register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Candidates who register will receive their results via email when it is announced.

To access ICAI results from the official website, students are required to login to the official website with their roll numbers and registration or pin numbers.

ICAI CA qualification now equivalent to PG degree

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently resolved that Chartered Accountancy (CA) qualification will now be treated as equivalent to postgraduate degrees.

The decision was made on request of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

“This will not only help Chartered Accountants for pursuing higher studies, but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally,” ICAI said on social media.

The ICAI is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.

It is also responsible for maintaining the highest standards in CA education.

A student who wants to enter the profession of CA has to enroll for Foundation Course offered by the Institute after appearing in Class 12 examination held by a recognized education board in India.