ICAI CA Foundation, Final Dec 2021 Results Likely Today; How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Students who register themselves on the website icaiexam.icai.org will receive results via e-mail.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce CA Final and Foundation December 2021 results today, February 10, 2022. The board had announced that the results will be published on the official websites by either today evening or tomorrow, February 11.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

Students can check their results from the ICAI websites using registration number or PIN number along with roll number. The exams were conducted in December.

The official websites for ICAI results are:

icaiexam.icai.org caresults.icai.org icai.nic.in

How To Download ICAI Result

Go to an official website. Select on the link for CA Foundation or Final result. Enter registration or pin number and roll number. Submit to download scorecards.

In a notification, the ICAI said students who register themselves on the website icaiexam.icai.org will receive results via e-mail.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” the official notification said.

The institute said: “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 10th February, 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11th February, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the following websites: 1. icaiexam.icai.org 2. caresults.icai.org 3. icai.nic.in.”