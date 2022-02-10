  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI CA Foundation, Final Dec 2021 Results Likely Today; How To Check

ICAI CA Foundation, Final Dec 2021 Results Likely Today; How To Check

ICAI CA Foundation, Final December 2021 Results: Students can check their results from the ICAI websites using registration number or PIN number along with roll number.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 10, 2022 12:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA Foundation, Final Results Expected Tomorrow; List Of Websites
ICAI CA Foundation, Final Dec 2021 Result Date, Time Announced
ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result For December 2021 Exams Likely On February 10-11
ICAI Issues Important Notice For CA Old Course Students; Check Details
ICAI CA May 2022 Exam Schedule Released: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme; Know Important Details
ICAI May 2022 Exam Date: CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams Time Tables Released
ICAI CA Foundation, Final Dec 2021 Results Likely Today; How To Check
Students who register themselves on the website icaiexam.icai.org will receive results via e-mail.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce CA Final and Foundation December 2021 results today, February 10, 2022. The board had announced that the results will be published on the official websites by either today evening or tomorrow, February 11.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

Students can check their results from the ICAI websites using registration number or PIN number along with roll number. The exams were conducted in December.

The official websites for ICAI results are:

  1. icaiexam.icai.org

  2. caresults.icai.org

  3. icai.nic.in

How To Download ICAI Result

  1. Go to an official website.

  2. Select on the link for CA Foundation or Final result.

  3. Enter registration or pin number and roll number.

  4. Submit to download scorecards.

In a notification, the ICAI said students who register themselves on the website icaiexam.icai.org will receive results via e-mail.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” the official notification said.

The institute said: “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 10th February, 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11th February, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the following websites: 1. icaiexam.icai.org 2. caresults.icai.org 3. icai.nic.in.”

Click here for more Education News
ICAI result ICAI CA Results ICAI results icai result.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Term 2 Date Sheet, Question Papers
Live | CBSE Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Term 2 Date Sheet, Question Papers
GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22: Goa Board Class 10 Result Declared
GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22: Goa Board Class 10 Result Declared
MP Board 2022 Exams: MPBSE Releases Class 9, 11 Date Sheet, Exams From March 15
MP Board 2022 Exams: MPBSE Releases Class 9, 11 Date Sheet, Exams From March 15
AP EAPCET 2022 Exam To Be Held In May
AP EAPCET 2022 Exam To Be Held In May
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: Term 2 Exams Offline, From Apr 26
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: Term 2 Exams Offline, From Apr 26
.......................... Advertisement ..........................