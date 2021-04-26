ICAI CA Foundation Exam: Students Without 12th Admit Cards Can Declare “Appearing”, Send Later

ICAI CA Foundation exam is scheduled for June, 2021 (representational)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has said students who will appear in the June 2021 Foundation exams and are yet to receive their senior secondary or Class 12 final exam admit cards can declare that they are appearing for the exam, while filling the application form, and send it to the institute later. ICAI said it is in receipt of complaints from students who can not submit their roll numbers as they have not received their admit cards due to the postponement of board exams.

“The students who have not received their Admit Card/Roll No. of Senior Secondary Examinations may declare that they will be appearing for such examination and on normalization of prevailing situation they can send their admit card /Roll Number to the Institute at ICAI Bhawan, C-1, Sector-1 Noida 201301 or at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in by quoting their registration number,” the ICAI said.

"The students of Foundation course whose photographs and/or signature are not available in the systems be allowed to upload their Aadhar card along with examination application form...and on normalization of situation of the ongoing pandemic, those students can send their concerned declaration duly signed by a member of the institute/gazetted officer/head of the educational institute to institute at ICAI Bhawan, C-1, Sector-1 Noida 201301 or at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in by quoting their registration number,” it added.

— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) April 26, 2021

Registration for CA June 2021 exams will end on May 4.

Meanwhile, ICAI students are asking for clarity on the upcoming exams. Earlier, an official had said a decision on exams will likely be taken by April-end.