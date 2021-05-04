ICAI CA Foundation Exam: Registration For June Session Ends Today

ICAI CA Foundation Exam: Application window for June session will close today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the application window for the June Foundation exam today, May 4. However, candidates will be allowed to register for the ICAI CA June foundation exam till May 7 on the payment of a late fee. Candidates can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org. The ICAI CA Foundation exam is scheduled to be held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30. The application window opened on April 20, 2021.

ICAI will also allow the students appearing in Class 12 board exams this year to apply and take the CA Foundation exams. ICAI had said students who will appear in the June 2021 Foundation exams and are yet to receive their senior secondary or Class 12 final exam admit cards can declare that they are appearing for the exam, while filling the application form, and send it to the institute later. ICAI said it is in receipt of complaints from students who can not submit their roll numbers as they have not received their admit cards due to the postponement of board exams.

Steps To Apply For CA Foundation (June) Exams

Step 1; Visit the official website -- icai.org

Step 2: Login the CA portal using username

Step 3: Fill application form and pay online fee

Step 4: Save and download the form for further use

The foundation papers will be held in two shifts. While Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm, Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English languages.