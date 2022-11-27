ICAI CA Foundation Exam December 2022: Mock Test From Tomorrow; Apply At Icai.org

Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI CA Foundation Exam December 2022 Mock Test

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the mock test paper series 2 from tomorrow, November 28. Candidates can register online for the mock test through the official website– icai.org. The CA Foundation mock test series 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on November 28 and November 29. The mock test on November 30 and December 1 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

ICAI's official website reads: “In continuation of Mock Test Paper Series – I, the Board of Studies (Academic) is commencing Mock Test Papers Series – II from November 28, 2022 for students appearing in CA Foundation December 2022 examination.”

According to the schedule, the question papers for each subject of the mock exam will be provided at the BoS Knowledge Portal by 1:30 pm every day. Additionally, the answer keys, which will allow students to evaluate their performance, will be uploaded within 48 hours after the commencement of the paper.

The subject of the mock test series includes Principles and Practice of Accounting, Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting, Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning and Statistic, Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge.

The CA foundation series 2 mock test will be conducted in physical or virtual mode. Those students appearing in the physical mode need to contact their respective regional councils and respective branches. The CA December 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022.