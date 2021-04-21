ICAI CA Foundation Exam: Application Process Begins For June Session

ICAI CA foundation exam application forms released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has started the registrations for CA foundation June exam. The candidates can apply at www.icai.org. The last date to submit the online forms is May 4. The candidates can continue submitting the application form till May 7 with a late fee. The ICAI CA Foundation exams will be on June 24, 26, 28 and 30. The application fee is Rs 1,500 for indian citizens.

The foundation papers will be held in two shifts. The Papers 1 and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

In Paper 1 and 2, the candidates will get an advanced reading time of 15 minutes from 1:45 pm to 2 pm.

The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English languages.

Steps To Apply For CA Foundation (June) Exams

Step 1 Visit the official website www.icai.org

Step 2 Login the CA portal using username

Step 3 Fill application form and pay online fee

Step 4 Save and download the form for further use

CA Foundation exam will be conducted in New Delhi, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The exam will also be conducted at overseas centres in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait and Muscat.