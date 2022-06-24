ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 Postponed In Assam's Silchar Amid Floods

ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 postponed in Assam's Silchar

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed CA Foundation exam 2022 at Silchar centre in Assam due to the ongoing floods. The ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 was supposed to be held today June 24 and on June 26. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of ICAI-- icai.org.

"Due to ongoing floods at Silchar City (Assam), it has been decided by the competent authority to postpone Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, Paper – 1 [Principles and Practice of Accounting] and Paper - 2 [Business Laws & Business Correspondence and Reporting] scheduled to be held on 24th and 26th June 2022 respectively in Silchar (Assam) Examination Centre only," the ICAI said in an official notification.

The new dates for the aforesaid examination at Silchar (Assam) examination centre will be announced in due course, it said.

The ICAI further clarified: "The schedule of Foundation examination announced vide announcement No. 13-CA(Exam)/M/2022 dated 21st January 2022 and 19th March 2022 in respect of all other papers / cities shall remain unchanged."