ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: Mock Test Series 2 Begins Today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the December 2022 CA Foundation exam mock test series 2 from today, November 28. The mock test will be held today from 2 pm to 5 pm. The last date of the CA Foundation mock test series 2 is December 1, 2022. The question papers for the test will be released on the BoS Knowledge portal at 1:30 pm.

The mock test will be in both physical and virtual mode. Those who want to take the CA Foundation mock test series need to register online at first through the portal- bosactivities.icai.org. However, students can also attend the test in person at their respective regional councils and branches.

Students need to download the mock test papers before attempting. The answer keys for the CA Foundation mock test papers series 2 will be made available on the official website within 48 hours of the commencement of the test.

The CA Foundation December 2022 exams will be held from December 16 to December 20. The admit card for the exam is expected to be released in the first week of December 2022. It is mandatory for the students to carry the admit card on the day of the exam, without which they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.