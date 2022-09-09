ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Dates Out; Check Schedule Here

  • Home
The CA December session exams application process will begin on September 14, 2022.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 7:13 pm IST

The ICAI CA December exam 2022 will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20.
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICAI CA December Exams 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) December 2022 examinations. As per the schedule, the ICAI CA December exam 2022 will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20. The candidates can fill in the online application form for the CA December session exam through the official website of ICAI-- icai.org. The CA December session exams application process will begin on September 14, 2022.

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 at the time of the ICAI CA December exam registration process. Candidates from Bhutan and Kathmandu are required to pay Rs 2,200. However, for overseas candidates, the application fee is USD 325.

ICAI CA December 2022 Exam: Important Dates

Details

Dates

Commencement of submission of online examination application forms

September 14, 2022

Last date for submission of online examination application forms (without late fees)

October 4, 2022

Last date for submission of online examination application forms (with late fees of Rs 600 or USD 10)

October 9, 2022

ICAI CA December 2022 exam dates

December 14, 16, 18 and 20


The ICAI CA December 2022 exam has a total of four papers- Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4. The paper Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be for a duration of three hours from 2 pm to 5 pm. And Paper 3 and Paper 4 for a duration of two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm.

