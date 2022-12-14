ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Begins Today; Important Guidelines

ICAI will conduct the CA Foundation exam between December 14 and December 20

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to conduct the CA Foundation December 2022 exams from today, December 14. ICAI will conduct the Foundation exam on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022. The CA Foundation is descriptive-cum-objective type examination of 400 marks comprising of four papers. The exam will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. There will be no negative marking in the subjective papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2, while 0.25 marks will be deducted as a negative marking in objective type Paper 3 and Paper 4.

Candidates must report at the examination centre an hour before the commencement of exam. The late entry is permitted up to 15 minutes from the commencement of exam. The candidate will not be permitted to leave the examination hall till conclusion of the exams. Candidates must carry the hard copy of CA Foundation admit card along with a valid photo ID proof. The candidates must follow the COVID-19 guidelines and follow social distancing rule at the examination centre.

CA Foundation Exam 2022: Important Checklist For Candidates