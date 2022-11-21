  • Home
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Admit Card Soon; Exam Dates, Shift Timings Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will issue the CA Foundation admit card 2022 for December session exam soon.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 21, 2022 3:40 pm IST

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Admit Card Soon; Exam Dates, Shift Timings Here
ICAI CA Foundation 2022 December session exam
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will issue the CA Foundation admit card 2022 for December session exam soon. As per the official statement, the CA Foundation admit card of candidates will be hosted on eservices.icai.org generally 14 days prior to the commencement of the examination. ICAI has stated in a release that no physical admit card will be sent to any candidate. Candidates can download the CA Foundation December 2022 admit card by using their application number and password.

CA Foundation is a descriptive-cum-objective type examination conducted twice a year. Candidates must carry the hard copy of admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre. After taking a print of CA Foundation admit card, candidates are advised to verify the name, registration number, centre and medium opted.

CA CA Foundation December 2022: Exam Dates, Shift Timings

The Institute will conduct the examination on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022. The shift timing for Principles and Practice of Accounting (paper 1) and Business Laws, Business Correspondence and Reporting (paper 2) will be 2 pm to 5 pm, while the shift timing for Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics (paper 3) and Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge (Paper 4) will be 2 pm to 4 pm.

CA CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Day Instructions

  • Candidates have to report half an hour before the commencement of the exam.
  • Late entry is permitted up to 15 minutes from the commencement of exam.
  • Candidates are not allowed to leave the examination hall before the conclusion of exams.
  • The candidates will be required to submit the question paper also for paper 3 and 4 along with the OMR answer sheet.
ICAI CA admit card
