ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates can download the CA Foundation December 2022 exam admit card by using their registration ID and date of birth.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 2:20 pm IST

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Admit Card
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation December 2022 exam admit card. Candidates can check and download the admit card of CA Foundation December 2022 through the official website- icaiexam.icai.org.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card for the CA Foundation December 2022 exams. Candidates also need to have a valid ID proof along with the admit card to appear in the examination.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Admit Card Direct Link

The admit card includes the name of the candidate, roll number, exam centre address, exam centre name, exam dates, reporting time and exam instructions. Candidates need to check the details properly mentioned on their CA Foundation exam admit card. In case of any issues, one needs to contact the examination authorities to make the appropriate changes.

CA Foundation Admit Card December 2022: How To Download

  1. At first visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org
  2. Log in using your login registration number and password.
  3. Then click on the link in front of admit card.
  4. The CA Foundation December 2022 admit card will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout of it to carry on the exam day.
ICAI CA admit card
