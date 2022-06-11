ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 Released, Direct Link To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com CA Foundation exam will be held from June 24 to 30

ICAI CA Foundation Hall Ticket 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the admit card for the CA Foundation exam for the June session. The candidates can download the CA Foundation exam 2022 admit card on the official website- icaiexam.icai.org. CA Foundation June exam will be conducted from June 24 to 30, 2022.

Latest: CA Foundation- Complete Guide, Click here

Also See: Online Finance & Accounting Courses & Certifications by Top Providers. Check Now!

Recommended: What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exam 2022 in two shifts; paper 1 and 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm, paper 3 and 4 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The candidates will get 15 minutes additional time to go through the question paper.

CA Foundation June Exam Hall Ticket 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org Click on CA Foundation download admit card link Use log-in credentials- user id and password CA admit card 2022 will appear on the screen Download hall ticket, take a print out for further references.

CA Foundation exam will be held in New Delhi, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The overseas centres where exam will be held are Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait and Muscat.

For details on CA Foundation exam, please visit the website- icaiexam.icai.org.