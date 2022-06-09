  • Home
ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022: How To Download

ICAI CA Foundation Hall Ticket 2022: CA Foundation June 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from June 24 to 30. Download hall ticket on the official website- icaiexam.icai.org

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 9, 2022 12:47 pm IST
ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022: How To Download
CA Foundation June 2022 exam will be held from
CA Foundation Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the CA Foundation admit card for the June session on Friday, June 10. Once released, CA Foundation exam admit card is available to download on the official website- icaiexam.icai.org. CA Foundation June 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from June 24 to 30, 2022.

CA Foundation exam 2022 will be held in two shifts; paper 1 and 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper 3 and 4 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The candidates will get 15 minutes additional time to read the question paper.

CA Foundation Exam Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org
  2. Click on CA Foundation download admit card link
  3. Use log-in credentials- user id and password
  4. CA Hall Ticket 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download ICAI CA admit card 2022, take a print out for further references.

CA Foundation exam will be conducted in New Delhi, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The exam will also be conducted in overseas centres in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait and Muscat.

