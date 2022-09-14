  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Registration Begins Today For December Exam; Details Here

ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Registration Begins Today For December Exam; Details Here

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: The last date to apply for CA Foundation 2022 December exam is October 4. CA Foundation 2022 exam will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 14, 2022 2:35 pm IST
None

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Last Date To Submit Applications With Late Fee Tomorrow
ICAI CA November Exams 2022 Application Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply
ICAI Extends Application Dates For CA November Exam 2022 To September 7
ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Registration; Details On Application Fee, Exam Dates
ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam Application Process Begins; Details Here
ICAI Result For June 2022 CA Foundation Exam Likely Today
ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Registration Begins Today For December Exam; Details Here
CA Foundation 2022 exam will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has commenced the application process for the CA Foundation 2022 December exam. The candidates who wish to appear for CA Foundation December exam can apply on the official website- icai.org. The last date to apply for CA Foundation 2022 December exam is October 4.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 at the time of the ICAI CA December exam registration process. Candidates from Bhutan and Kathmandu are required to pay Rs 2,200. However, for overseas candidates, the application fee is USD 325.

ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website – icai.org
  • On the homepage click on the portal section and then on the self-service portal
  • Register with the required details and log in
  • Fill out ICAI CA December Exam 2022 online application form and then click on submit
  • Download and keep a printout of the application form for further reference.

CA Foundation 2022 exam will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20. The CA December 2022 exam has a total of four papers- Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4. The paper Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be for a duration of three hours from 2 pm to 5 pm. And Paper 3 and Paper 4 for a duration of two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Click here for more Education News
CA exam ICAI CA exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022 Result Live: CUET UG Result Soon At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Application Form Correction Window Open
Live | CUET UG 2022 Result Live: CUET UG Result Soon At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Application Form Correction Window Open
NMAT MBA 2023: NMIMS Opens Registration In Pharmaceutical Management Programme, Know Eligibility Criteria
NMAT MBA 2023: NMIMS Opens Registration In Pharmaceutical Management Programme, Know Eligibility Criteria
Want Number Of Indian Students In France To Climb To 20,000 By 2025: French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna
Want Number Of Indian Students In France To Climb To 20,000 By 2025: French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna
JKBOSE Announces Class 10 Result 2022 For Kashmir Division
JKBOSE Announces Class 10 Result 2022 For Kashmir Division
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Madhya Pradesh Implements NMC Bill On Fee Cap In Private Medical Colleges
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Madhya Pradesh Implements NMC Bill On Fee Cap In Private Medical Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................