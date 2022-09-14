ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Registration Begins Today For December Exam; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com CA Foundation 2022 exam will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has commenced the application process for the CA Foundation 2022 December exam. The candidates who wish to appear for CA Foundation December exam can apply on the official website- icai.org. The last date to apply for CA Foundation 2022 December exam is October 4.

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 at the time of the ICAI CA December exam registration process. Candidates from Bhutan and Kathmandu are required to pay Rs 2,200. However, for overseas candidates, the application fee is USD 325.

ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website – icai.org

On the homepage click on the portal section and then on the self-service portal

Register with the required details and log in

Fill out ICAI CA December Exam 2022 online application form and then click on submit

Download and keep a printout of the application form for further reference.

CA Foundation 2022 exam will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20. The CA December 2022 exam has a total of four papers- Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4. The paper Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be for a duration of three hours from 2 pm to 5 pm. And Paper 3 and Paper 4 for a duration of two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm.