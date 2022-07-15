ICAI CA Final Result For May 2022 Exam Out
ICAI CA Final Exam: To access and download ICAI CA final result, candidates will have to login at the official website -- icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA final exam result today, July 15. Candidates who appeared for the CA final exam in May 2022 will be able to check and access their results on the official website of the institute -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in. The ICAI CA final exams for May session were held between May 14 and May 30.
ICA CA Final May 2022 result announced - Direct link
How To Check ICAI CA Final Result
Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage
Step 3: Login with the credentials
Step 4: Submit and download scorecards
Along with the ICAI CA Final exam result, the institute has also released the merit list.