ICAI CA Final Result For May 2022 Exam Out

ICAI CA Final result out

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA final exam result today, July 15. Candidates who appeared for the CA final exam in May 2022 will be able to check and access their results on the official website of the institute -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in. The ICAI CA final exams for May session were held between May 14 and May 30.

ICA CA Final May 2022 result announced - Direct link

To access and download ICAI CA final result, candidates will have to login at the official website -- icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

How To Check ICAI CA Final Result

Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards

Along with the ICAI CA Final exam result, the institute has also released the merit list.