The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Final result 2022 for May Session today, July 15.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 15, 2022 3:32 pm IST
ICAI CA Final Result 2022 Out: Topper's List; Pass Percentage For May Session
CA Final May 2022 Result Out
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CA Final May 2022 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Final result 2022 for May Session today, July 15. Along with the CA Final result 2022 the ICAI has also announced the name of the CA Final toppers and their pass percentage for both groups 1 and 2. In CA Final May 2022 result, Anil Shah from Mumbai topped the exam with All India Rank, AIR-1.

Anil has scored 642 marks in total out of 800 marks. His pass percentage is recorded at 80.25 per cent. Akshat Goyal with 639 marks bagged AIR-2 while Shrushti from Surat finished at AIR -3 with 611 marks out of 800 marks.

ICAI CA Final May 2022 Result: Toppper’s List

AIR Rank

Name

Marks

City

1

Anil Shah

642

Mumbai

2

Akshat Goyal

639

Jaipur

3

Shrushti

611

Surat



As per the official update, a total of 66,575 candidates appeared for the CA Final May 2022 group 1 examination, out of which 14,643 candidates successfully qualified the exam. The pass percentage for group 1 is recorded at 21.99 per cent. While in CA Final Group 2 result 2022, about 66,253 candidates appeared for the exam, of which, 13,877 candidates passed the exam and pass percentage is recorded at 22.94 per cent. Moreover, 29,348 candidates appeared for both groups. Of these, as many as 3,695 candidates qualified the CA Final May exam 2022. The pass percentage for both groups stood at 12.59 per cent.

CA Final May 2022 Result - Direct Link

The CA Final May 2022 result has been declared online on the official website of the institute -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org. Candidates can check their CA Final result by entering details like - roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

ICAI CA Results
