ICAI CA Final May 2022 Exam From Tomorrow; Instructions For Candidates

ICAI CA May 2022 Exam: The CA Final exams for all papers, except paper 6, will be held for a duration of 3 hours- from 2 pm to 5 pm in offline mode.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 13, 2022 5:47 pm IST

ICAI CA Final exam 2022 will begin tomorrow

ICAI CA May 2022 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA Final exams from tomorrow, May 14. As per the schedule, the CA Final exams for Group 1 will be conducted between May 14 and May 22, while the CA Final Group 2 exams will begin on May 23, 2022. Meanwhile, the ICAI CA exam for intermediate courses will start on May 15 and continue till May 30.

The CA Final exams for all papers, except paper 6, will be held for a duration of 3 hours- from 2 pm to 5 pm in offline mode. The CAI CA May 2022 admit cards have already been released on the official website- icaiexam.icai.org. The CA May exam admit card has mention of details including application numbers, roll numbers, and the exam centres.

The CA exam will be held at various examination centres across the country. In addition to this, six overseas test centres have been established in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, and Muscat.

ICAI CA Final Exam 2022: Instructions For Candidates

  • Candidates must carry their CA Final exam admit card and valid ID proof.
  • Candidates should reach the exam centre at least one hour before the commencement of the exam.
  • Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, watches, calculators, or any other electronic devices inside the examination hall.
  • Candidates can opt for the medium of ICAI CA May 2022 exams. The CA exams will be conducted in both English and Hindi languages.
