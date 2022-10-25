ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Exam Admit Card 2022 Out; Exam From November 1

Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exam admit card 2022 out.

ICAI CA November 2022 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Final and CA Intermediate November 2022 session exams admit cards on its official website - icai.org or eservices.icai.org. Candidates need to log into their registered accounts using their login id and password to download the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final admit cards. The CA Final exams will be held from November 1 to November 16 and the CA Intermediate exams will also be held from November 2 to November 17, 2022.

ICAI CA 2022 Inter Exam Admit Card Direct Link

ICAI CA 2022 Final Exam Admit Card Direct Link

The ICAI CA Intermediate and Final November 2022 exams will be held in offline mode. Candidates need to take a printout of the admit cards and carry it to their respective exam centres. Those candidates who report to the exam centre without the admit cards will not be allowed to enter the exam hall and appear for the ICAI CA exams. Candidates should also go through the exam day instructions mentioned in the admit cards.

ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download