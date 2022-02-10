ICAI CA Final Exam Result Announced For December 2021 Exams; Meet Toppers Here

  • Home
ICAI CA Final Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the ICAI CA Final result for the December 2021 exams on the official website -- icai.org.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 10, 2022 3:17 pm IST

ICAI announces CA Final exam toppers
New Delhi:

The ICAI CA final and foundation results for the December 2021 exams have been declared. As many as 95,213 candidates from the CA Final new course and 32,888 from the CA Final old course have been admitted this year.

While announcing the ICAI CA Final result, the institute has also announced the top three all-India rank holders. As per the merit list of ICAI CA Final December 2021 exams merit list, Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala of Surat has bagged the top position with 80 per cent marks. The second and third all India rank holders of the ICAI CA final new course are Nitin Jain of Khatauli and Nivedita N of Chennai. While Nitin Jain has scored 79 per cent marks, Nivedita N has scored 78 per cent marks.

ICAI has declared the ICAI CA Foundation and Final result of both old and new courses today, February 10. To access ICAI CA Foundation and Final result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

ICAI Final Result; Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website -- icai.org

  • Click on candidates portal

  • Enter ICAI registration number or roll number and pin code

  • Submit and access the ICAI Final result

