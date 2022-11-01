  • Home
ICAI CA Final Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

ICAI CA Final Exam 2022: CA final exam will commence from November 1, while intermediate exam from November 2. Check COVID-19, important checklist for candidates

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 1, 2022 8:39 am IST

Check CA November exam important guidelines
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICAI CA Final Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will conduct the CA Final Exam 2022 from Tuesday, November 1. CA final exam will be held in single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM, while the intermediate exam will commence on November 2. The candidates who will appear in the CA Final/ Intermediate exam have to carry admit card which is available to download on the official website- icai.org or eservices.icai.org.

The candidates also need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly, they need to carry face mask, hand sanitisers and should maintain social distancing at the exam centre. They are advised to reach their respective exam centre an hour before the exam.

ICAI CA November Exam 2022: COVID-19, Important Guidelines To Follow

  1. Admit card is one of the important document the candidates should carry at the exam centre. No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the hall ticket
  2. The candidates should maintain COVID-19 guidelines- face mask, hand sanitisers need to be carried and they should follow proper social distancing at the exam centre
  3. The items need to be carried at the exam centre are- Identity card- Voter/ Aadhar/ PAN card, HB pencil to darken circles, eraser, water bottle
  4. The candidates should not carry any electronic devices at the exam centre
  5. The candidates are advised to read all the instructions on ICAI CA question paper carefully.

Meanwhile, CA Final November Exam 2022 was deferred in Shimla centre due to assembly election in Himachal Pradesh. The CA Final (Group II), Paper – 6 (Elective) which was scheduled to be held on November 12 at Shimla will now be conducted on November 21 between 2 PM to 6 PM.

