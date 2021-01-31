Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI CA Final Exam Result Date, Time; Where And How To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce CA final November result for both old and new courses on February 1 or 2, 2021, according to information on the official website. When announced, CA final result will be available on the official websites of the institute: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. Along with individual results, the All India merit list, up to rank 50, will be made available.

ICAI has made arrangements to send results through email. Candidates who want to receive their CA final result via email can register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, from January 31, 2021. “All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” ICAI said.

To check results on any of the official websites, candidates will have to use their registration number or PIN number, and roll number.

ICAI CA final result will also be available through SMS. To check result via SMS, old course candidates type “CAFNLOLD(space)six-digit final examination roll number” (example: CAFNLOLD 000128) and new course candidates type “CAFNLNEW (space) six-digit final examination roll number” (example: CAFNLNEW 000128) and send the message to 57575 - for all mobile services.