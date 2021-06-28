ICAI CA Exams: Supreme Court Adjourns Exam Postponement Case Till Tomorrow

Supreme Court adjourns ICAI CA exam postponement case till tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India today, June 28, has adjourned the matter on the plea seeking extra attempt, additional exam centres and opt-out option for all the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA examinees till tomorrow.

The petition filed by CA students asked the Supreme Court’s direction to the ICAI to include an opt-out facility in the CA May session examination, allowing students to carry forward their candidature to the next sessions of these exams. The plea in the Supreme Court had also prayed for an extra attempt to Intermediate and Final year students appearing under the old syllabus.

The Supreme Court plea by Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai had also sought an increase in the number of CA exam centres. It said there should be “at least one examination centre in every district in India” and the exams should be held in a staggered manner.

The petition filed had also pleaded the top court’s directions to the authorities to ensure free transport and accommodation to the students amid the ongoing Covid crisis. Admit cards for the exam may be treated as e-passes to ensure smooth movement of students appearing in the CA exams, it added.

The institute although have provided an extra attempt for the old course students and they will be allowed to appear in the November cycle, around 6,000 students had earlier written to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urging him to take suo motu cognisance of students’ demands including opt-out option for all students affected by Covid or reasons associated with Covid, extension of old course, and additional attempts for ICAI CA students. Over 6,000 CA students had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking postponement of the upcoming CA exams

CA Final, Inter, IPC and PQC exams are scheduled between July 5 and July 20, 2021, and the CA Foundation exams from July 24 to July 30.

Students who opt-out from the May/July cycle of exams will be allowed to appear in the November cycle. “The last attempt of the old course for Final and Intermediate (IPC) examinations shall be extended to November 2021 examinations only for those students who are allowed to opt-out from May/July 2021 examinations,” an official statement issued in this regard said.

The ICAI CA opt-out facility will be for students who test positive for Covid, and for students with an infected family member – parents, grandparents, spouse, children, and siblings – residing in the same premises, the ICAI said.