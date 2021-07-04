ICAI CA Exams From Tomorrow: Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines

ICAI CA exams from tomorrow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start the CA Final exams from tomorrow, July 5. Final exams, for old and new courses, are scheduled between July 5 and July 19. Insurance Risk Management (IRM) technical exam for Modules 1 to 5 will be held on July 5, 7, 9 and 11. The ICAI exams from tomorrow will be held at multiple CA exam centres across the country.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

The institute has taken extra measures to conduct the exams. The ICAI CA July 2021 admit cards released at icaiexam.icai.org also have details of CA exam guidelines. The admit cards of CA 2021 July exam have mention of details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the exam centres.

CA 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI -- icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Insert the login credentials in the specified places

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the CA 2021 admit cards

Guidelines To Follow On ICAI CA Exam Day

To avoid stress, candidates must reach the ICAI CA test centres that are allotted to them an hour before the reporting time. By that, the candidates can easily sit on the seat allotted without facing any hurdle.

Remain focussed and do not discuss anything with friends outside the ICAI CA exam centre.

Remember to read all the instructions on ICAI CA question paper carefully.

The institute has also provided the examinees with the opportunity to opt-out from the upcoming CA exams scheduled from July 5 and appear for the exams to be held on November 2021, if Covid situation is conducive to conduct exams during that time.

If any student while appearing in the July 2021 examination and in the midst of the exam contract Covid and becomes unable to appear in the remaining subjects, will also be entitled to opt-out and appear in November and the July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt.