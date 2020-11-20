ICAI CA Exams From Tomorrow; Admit Cards Can Be Used As e-Passes In Gujarat

ICAI CA Admit Cards To Act As e-Passes In Gujarat

ICAI CA November 2020 exams will be held between tomorrow, November 21 and December 14 at designated centres across the country. However, in view of the rise in the number of active coronavirus cases, the Gujarat Government has announced a curfew in the state on November 21 and November 22. The aspirants of CA 2020 foundation, intermediate and final exams can use their CA admit cards as e-passes or movement passes to move from their homes to the ICAI CA exam centres. The ICAI CA aspirants must also carry a valid photo ID proof along with the admit cards. The centre-based online ICAI CA exams will be held in a single shift on the scheduled CA exam dates from 2 pm.

ICAI took to Twitter to announce this relaxation provided by the Gujarat Government. It said: “Important Announcement for examinees of Ahmedabad of ICAI Nov 2020 Exams-Relaxation given by Govt of Gujarat to students to appear for CA Exams in view of Curfew announced for 21st and 22nd Nov. Students may note that ICAI Admit Cards to be treated as E-pass alongwith photo id proof.”

Imp. Announcement for examinees of Ahmedabad of ICAI Nov 2020 Exams-Relaxation given by Govt of Gujarat to students to appear for CA Exams in view of Curfew announced for 21st & 22nd Nov. Students may note that ICAI Admit Cards to be treated as E-pass alongwith photo id proof. pic.twitter.com/2bUAsJ94wf — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) November 20, 2020

The ICAI CA November 2020 admit cards have mention of details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the exam centres. Candidates can keep themselves updated with ICAI CA latest information including exam day instructions at the official website -- icai.org.