  ICAI CA Exams Cancelled In Nepal. Here's How Indian Students Reacted On Twitter

For students who were to appear in the exam from Kathmandu centres, July will not be treated as an attempt, the ICAI has said. Indian students have reacted to this – most of them with hilarious memes.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 5, 2021 1:05 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Here’s how Indian students reacted to this ICAI notification on CA exams (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), after the Supreme Court’s nod, decided to start CA exams from today, July 5. However, in Nepal, due to the Covid-imposed lockdown in the country, the CA exams have been cancelled. For students who were to appear in the exam from Kathmandu centres, July will not be treated as an attempt, the ICAI has said. Indian students have reacted to this – most of them with hilarious memes.

“It may be noted that for the students appearing from the examination centres of Kathmandu, July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt. The students appearing for above examinations from any of the examination centres in Kathmandu, Nepal need not individually apply for opt-out to appear in November 2021 exams as the said opt out is automatic as per Institute’s Announcement dated 1st July 2021 to which the students may refer,” the ICAI said.

“However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Announcement dated 5th June 2021 in respect of all other cities/ centres shall remain unchanged,” it added.

Here’s how Indian students reacted to this ICAI notification on CA exams:

ICAI CA exams are starting today. Candidates must report to their exam centres as per the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards.

Candidates should wear masks and carry a 50/100 ML bottle of hand sanitizer and the admit card. They are also allowed to carry water in transparent bottles.

“Scene from Nepal,” Simona Bhongale tweeted this:

