ICAI CA exams begin today

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Nepal, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided that CA July 2021 exams for the Final, Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate scheduled from today to July 20 at all examination centres in Kathmandu (Nepal) stands cancelled. For the students appearing from the examination centres of Kathmandu, July session will not be treated as an attempt. The schedule remains unchanged for the rest, ICAI has clarified.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

“It may be noted that for the students appearing from the examination centres of Kathmandu, July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt. The students appearing for above examinations from any of the examination centres in Kathmandu, Nepal need not individually apply for opt-out to appear in November 2021 exams as the said opt out is automatic as per Institute’s Announcement dated 1st July 2021 to which the students may refer,” ICAI has said.

“However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Announcement dated 5th June 2021 in respect of all other cities/ centres shall remain unchanged,” it added.

ICAI CA exams begin today. Candidate must reach at the ICAI CA exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned in the CA admit card. Candidates should wear mask, carry a transparent bottle of drinking water and 50/100 ML bottle of hand sanitizer and admit card.

If any student while appearing in the July 2021 examination and in the midst of the exam contract Covid and becomes unable to appear in the remaining subjects, will also be entitled to opt-out and appear in November and the July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt.

The exams will be held till July 30.