  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI CA Exams Cancelled In Kathmandu, Schedule Unchanged For The Rest

ICAI CA Exams Cancelled In Kathmandu, Schedule Unchanged For The Rest

ICAI CA Exam: For the students appearing from the examination centres of Kathmandu, July session will not be treated as an attempt.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 5, 2021 8:21 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA Exams From Tomorrow: Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
ICAI Opt-Out Facility For CA July 2021 Exams Explained
CA Day 2021: ICAI To Launch Mobile App For Students
ICAI CA Exam 2021: Who Can Avail The Opt-Out Facility? Here’s What Supreme Court Said
Candidates Can Opt Out Of ICAI CA Exams If They, Family Suffer From Covid: Supreme Court
Supreme Court Allows Chartered Accountant Exams From July 5, Issues New Directions
ICAI CA Exams Cancelled In Kathmandu, Schedule Unchanged For The Rest
ICAI CA exams begin today
New Delhi:

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Nepal, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided that CA July 2021 exams for the Final, Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate scheduled from today to July 20 at all examination centres in Kathmandu (Nepal) stands cancelled. For the students appearing from the examination centres of Kathmandu, July session will not be treated as an attempt. The schedule remains unchanged for the rest, ICAI has clarified.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

“It may be noted that for the students appearing from the examination centres of Kathmandu, July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt. The students appearing for above examinations from any of the examination centres in Kathmandu, Nepal need not individually apply for opt-out to appear in November 2021 exams as the said opt out is automatic as per Institute’s Announcement dated 1st July 2021 to which the students may refer,” ICAI has said.

“However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Announcement dated 5th June 2021 in respect of all other cities/ centres shall remain unchanged,” it added.

ICAI CA exams begin today. Candidate must reach at the ICAI CA exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned in the CA admit card. Candidates should wear mask, carry a transparent bottle of drinking water and 50/100 ML bottle of hand sanitizer and admit card.

If any student while appearing in the July 2021 examination and in the midst of the exam contract Covid and becomes unable to appear in the remaining subjects, will also be entitled to opt-out and appear in November and the July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt.

The exams will be held till July 30.

Click here for more Education News
ICAI CA admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
LIVE Updates: HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 Soon, Direct Links
Live | LIVE Updates: HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 Soon, Direct Links
Himachal Pradesh Board To Announce Class 10 Result Today At Hpbose.org
Himachal Pradesh Board To Announce Class 10 Result Today At Hpbose.org
Himachal Pradesh Result 2021: HP Board To Declare Class 10 Matric Results Tomorrow
Himachal Pradesh Result 2021: HP Board To Declare Class 10 Matric Results Tomorrow
Around 50 Per Cent MCD Schools Not Maintaining Pupil-Teacher Ratio Mandated By RTE Act: Manish Sisodia
Around 50 Per Cent MCD Schools Not Maintaining Pupil-Teacher Ratio Mandated By RTE Act: Manish Sisodia
Gauhati University Cancels All Contractual Faculty Appointments
Gauhati University Cancels All Contractual Faculty Appointments
.......................... Advertisement ..........................