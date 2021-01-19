  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI CA Exams 2021: Change In Kolkata Examination Centre; Check Details

ICAI CA Exams 2021: Change In Kolkata Examination Centre; Check Details

The candidates appearing for the exam in Kolkata must refer to the ICAI CA notification for details about the new exam centre. The CA exam 2021 will be held from January 21 to February 7, 2021.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 19, 2021 11:50 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA Exam 2021: Change In Examination Centre For January Paper
ICAI CA January 2021 Admit Card Released At Icaiexam.icai.org; Here’s Direct Link
ICAI Opens Window To Change Exam City For January-February 2021 CA Exams
ICAI CA 2020 Exam Opt-Out Facility Status Released
ICAI CA January Exam 2021: Schedule Released At Icai.org
ICAI Foundation Exams 2020: CA Paper 1 Conducted Today
ICAI CA Exams 2021: Change In Kolkata Examination Centre; Check Details
ICAI CA Exams 2021: Change In Kolkata Examination Centre; Check Details
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has changed the exam centre for CA 2021 exams in Kolkata, West Bengal. All the candidates appearing for the exam in Kolkata must refer to the ICAI CA notification for details about the new exam centre. The CA exam 2021 will be held from January 21 to February 7, 2021.

As per the official notification issued by the ICAI, the exam venue has been shifted from Women's College, Calcutta , P - 29, Kshirode Vidya Vinod Avenue Kolkata, West Bengal to Beleghata Santi Sangha Vidyayatan for Boys (H.S), 1/4, Barawaritala Road, Near Rashmoni Bazar, Kolkata.

ICAI posted about the change in exam centres for the January/ February 2021 examinations on its official Twitter account as well.

This is the second time the ICAI has changed the examination centres for CA January/February 2021 exam. Earlier on January 12, the ICAI had changed the Allahabad examination centre as well. Examination centre at Bishop Johnson School & College, 9/23, M. G. Marg, Near Patthar Girja, Civil Lines (Prayagraj) had been shifted to Jwala Devi Saraswati Devi Vidya Mandir Inter College 35 - A, Tashkand Marg Civil Lines (Prayagraj).

The CA foundation course exam would begin from January 21 to January 28, 2021. The final course exam would be from January 21 till February 6, 2021, and the intermediate exam would be from January 22 to February 7, 2020.

Click here for more Education News
ICAI Registration ICAI admit card ICAI CA admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
List Of MBA Entrance Exams To Opt For Other Than CAT
List Of MBA Entrance Exams To Opt For Other Than CAT
NEET 2021 Syllabus: What We Know So Far
NEET 2021 Syllabus: What We Know So Far
KVPY Exam Preparation Tips From Toppers
KVPY Exam Preparation Tips From Toppers
AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 3 Registration Begins Today
AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 3 Registration Begins Today
Board Exams To Be Based On Revised Syllabus; Full Course For JEE, NEET: Education Minister
Board Exams To Be Based On Revised Syllabus; Full Course For JEE, NEET: Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................