ICAI CA Exams 2021: Change In Kolkata Examination Centre; Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has changed the exam centre for CA 2021 exams in Kolkata, West Bengal. All the candidates appearing for the exam in Kolkata must refer to the ICAI CA notification for details about the new exam centre. The CA exam 2021 will be held from January 21 to February 7, 2021.

As per the official notification issued by the ICAI, the exam venue has been shifted from Women's College, Calcutta , P - 29, Kshirode Vidya Vinod Avenue Kolkata, West Bengal to Beleghata Santi Sangha Vidyayatan for Boys (H.S), 1/4, Barawaritala Road, Near Rashmoni Bazar, Kolkata.

ICAI posted about the change in exam centres for the January/ February 2021 examinations on its official Twitter account as well.

Important Announcement regarding ICAI January / February 2021 Examinations - Change of One Examination Centre for City of Kolkata, West Bengal.

This is the second time the ICAI has changed the examination centres for CA January/February 2021 exam. Earlier on January 12, the ICAI had changed the Allahabad examination centre as well. Examination centre at Bishop Johnson School & College, 9/23, M. G. Marg, Near Patthar Girja, Civil Lines (Prayagraj) had been shifted to Jwala Devi Saraswati Devi Vidya Mandir Inter College 35 - A, Tashkand Marg Civil Lines (Prayagraj).

The CA foundation course exam would begin from January 21 to January 28, 2021. The final course exam would be from January 21 till February 6, 2021, and the intermediate exam would be from January 22 to February 7, 2020.