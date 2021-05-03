ICAI CA Exams 2021: Application Window For Inter, Final Exams To Reopen Tomorrow

ICAI will open the application window for CA Final, Inter exams tomorrow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will open the application window for the Intermediate and Final exams tomorrow, May 4. Students due to appear for the May exams can apply online at icai.org by May 6. This will be the last opportunity for students to apply for the ICAI CA May exams, the institute said. Applicants who apply for exams during this period will have to pay a late fee of Rs 600.

The application window will reopen for exams including CA Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course – Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT).

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAI has postponed CA Intermediate and Final exams scheduled for May 2021. The CA Inter exam was scheduled to begin on May 22 and CA Final exam was scheduled to start on May 21. The new exam dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations, the institute said.

Steps To Apply For CA Intermediate, Final Exams

Step 1: Visit the official website www.icai.org

Step 2: Login at the CA portal using credentials

Step 3: Fill application form and pay online fee

Step 4: Save and download the ICAI CA application form for further use