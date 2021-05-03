  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI CA Exams 2021: Application Window For Inter, Final Exams To Reopen Tomorrow

ICAI CA Exams 2021: Application Window For Inter, Final Exams To Reopen Tomorrow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will open the application window for the Intermediate and Final exams tomorrow, May 4. Students due to appear for the May exams can apply online at icai.org by May 6.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 3, 2021 10:56 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI Waives Off Condonation Fees Charged Due To Late Filing Of Form-18
ICAI To Reopen CA May Exam Application Window From May 4-6
ICAI CA May Exam 2021: Applications For Final, Intermediate Exams To Reopen On May 4
ICAI CA November Exam 2023: Schedule For Practical Training Changed
ICAI Doctoral Scholarship Scheme: Registration Open; Apply By August 31
Odisha Boy Continues CA Exam Preparation In COVID Ward; Photo Goes Viral
ICAI CA Exams 2021: Application Window For Inter, Final Exams To Reopen Tomorrow
ICAI will open the application window for CA Final, Inter exams tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will open the application window for the Intermediate and Final exams tomorrow, May 4. Students due to appear for the May exams can apply online at icai.org by May 6. This will be the last opportunity for students to apply for the ICAI CA May exams, the institute said. Applicants who apply for exams during this period will have to pay a late fee of Rs 600.

The application window will reopen for exams including CA Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course – Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT).

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAI has postponed CA Intermediate and Final exams scheduled for May 2021. The CA Inter exam was scheduled to begin on May 22 and CA Final exam was scheduled to start on May 21. The new exam dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations, the institute said.

The institute had earlier announced postponement of CA Final and Inter May exams. The new dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations, the institute said.

Steps To Apply For CA Intermediate, Final Exams

Step 1: Visit the official website www.icai.org

Step 2: Login at the CA portal using credentials

Step 3: Fill application form and pay online fee

Step 4: Save and download the ICAI CA application form for further use

Click here for more Education News
ICAI May exam ICAI Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Final-Term Exams Will Now Begin On June 1; New Date Sheet Soon
Delhi University Final-Term Exams Will Now Begin On June 1; New Date Sheet Soon
Lucknow University Admission 2021: Application Process Ends Today
Lucknow University Admission 2021: Application Process Ends Today
CBSE Class 11 Admission: Maths-Standard Paper Rule Not Mandatory This Year
CBSE Class 11 Admission: Maths-Standard Paper Rule Not Mandatory This Year
Delhi University (DU) Defers Final Year Exams In View Of Rising COVID-19 Cases
Delhi University (DU) Defers Final Year Exams In View Of Rising COVID-19 Cases
Jammu And Kashmir Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till May 31
Jammu And Kashmir Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till May 31
.......................... Advertisement ..........................