ICAI CA Exams 2021: Application Window For Foundation, Inter, Final Exams Reopens

ICAI CA application window reopens

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the application window for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams today, October 11. Students taking the December 2021 exams can apply online at icai.org. This, the ICAI said, will be the last opportunity for students to apply for the ICAI CA December exams. Applicants who apply for exams during this period between today and October 12 will also have to pay a late fee of Rs 600.

The application window will reopen for exams including CA Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Foundation, Post Qualification Courses -- Insurance and Risk Management (IR) Technical Examination, International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL and WTO), Part I examination).

“Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare & well-being of the students, to mitigate their hardship, it has been decided to re-open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants December, 2021 exams,” read an official statement issued earlier.

Steps To Apply For CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Exams

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icai.org

Step 2: Login at the CA portal using credentials

Step 3: Fill application form and pay online fee

Step 4: Save and download the form for further use

The ICAI CA examination will begin on December 5 and will continue till December 20, 2021.