ICAI CA Exam: Supreme Court’s Decision On Postponement, Extra Chance Today

ICAI CA Exam: Supreme Court’s to decide on postponement, extra chance today

On the matter relating to the conduct of the upcoming Chartered Accountant (CA) exam 2021 scheduled to be conducted in July, the Supreme Court of India will hear today three separate petitions filed by Anubha Srivastava Sahai. The case will be heard by a Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose. Download Free - Tips to Prepare for CA Exams from Toppers

The pleas seek directive to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to postpone the exam, provide provision for an opt-out and an extra attempt for candidates who fail to appear in the July 2021 exam due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The plea seeks postponement of the scheduled CA exams from July 6 to any later period when the COVID-19 situation normalizes, or until after teachers, students and invigilators are vaccinated.

The petition by Sathya Nayaran Perumal has sought directions to ICAI for allowing an additional attempt to any candidate who fails to appear in the CA July exam 2021 in view of the Coronavirus crisis.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has already opposed the plea for postponement.

ICAI told the Supreme Court on Monday that it is the most conducive time to hold CA exams as the COVID-19 spread is now at a substantially low level, offering an opportune moment for chartered accountants to further their professional career. The CA examinations which are conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in May, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are now scheduled to be held from July 5-20.

ICAI told the top court that as of date, the numbers of COVID-19 cases are comparatively low and thus it would be in the best interests of the candidates if the examinations are held as per the schedule and not cancelled or postponed.