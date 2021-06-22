Supreme Court to hear plea today seeking extra attempt for old course students, opt-out facility

The Supreme Court of India today, June 22, will hear a plea seeking extra attempt and opt-out option exam. The petition filed by CA students has asked for the Supreme Court’s direction to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to include an opt-out facility in the CA May session examination, allowing students to carry forward their candidature to the next session of these exams.

The plea in the Supreme Court has also prayed for an extra attempt to Intermediate and Final year students appearing under the old syllabus.

On Monday, June 21, the institute has, however, provided Covid-affected students an option to opt-out from CA Final, Inter, IPC and PQC exams scheduled between July 5 and July 20, 2021, and from the CA Foundation exams from July 24 to July 30.

Students who opt-out from the May/July cycle of exams will be allowed to appear in the November cycle. “The last attempt of the old course for Final and Intermediate (IPC) examinations shall be extended to November 2021 examinations only for those students who are allowed to opt-out from May/July 2021 examinations,” an official statement issued in this regard said.

The ICAI CA opt-out facility will be for students who test positive for Covid, and for students with an infected family member – parents, grandparents, spouse, children, and siblings – residing in the same premises, the ICAI said.

The Supreme Court plea by Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai has also sought for an increase in the number of CA exam centres. It said there should be “at least one examination centre in every district in India” and the exams should be held in a staggered manner.

The petition has also prayed for the Supreme Court’s directions to the authorities to ensure free transport and accommodation to the students. Admit cards for the exam may be treated as e-passes to ensure smooth movement of students appearing in the CA exams, it added.