ICAI CA Exam: Students Want November Session Exams Postponed

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to conduct the November session of exams in offline mode. On Tuesday, students took to social media and expressed their unwillingness to appear in the offline exams, citing health and safety concerns.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 29, 2020 8:24 pm IST

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students have demanded postponement of the ICAI CA exams.

“Dear ICAI, Kindly address the students’ concerns on November exams. Many people are affected with COVID including our CA aspirants. It is a humble request to postpone the exams for another one month. Please consider lifes of CA students and their families,” one social media post said.

Previously, ICAI increased the number of examination centres to facilitate social distancing. Students, however, have said that offline exams come with serious health risks.

“Don’t postpone exams but give us surety of our loved ones we did not sign up for govt exams for a reason @theicai we signed up for a better management please look at a way out I request you lets not delay our future but lets not play with our lives,” a student said.

