ICAI CA Exam: Live Coaching Classes For Final, Inter Courses Begins Today

ICAI coaching classes will be held for the students of the Intermediate course appearing in the CA November 2021 exam and the Final course for November 2021 and May 2022 exams. Students can attend classes at live.icai.org or ICAI CA YouTube channel.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 10, 2021 9:43 am IST

New Delhi:

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start the live coaching classes from today, May 10 onwards. The coaching classes will be held for the students of the Intermediate course appearing in the CA November 2021 exam and the Final course for November 2021 and May 2022 exams. Students can attend classes at live.icai.org or ICAI CA YouTube channel.

“Live Coaching Classes (LCC) Batch -3 commencing from 10th May 2021 respectively for students of the Intermediate course appearing in Nov 2021 examination and Final course for Nov 2021 and May 2022 examinations.”

The classes will be available to all the students “without any charge”, ICAI added.

The first session for the CA Intermediate course will be held from 7 am to 9:30 am and the second session will be held from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. The first session for the CA Final course will be held from 7 am to 9 am and the second session will be held from 6 to 9 pm.

CA Exams 2021 Live Coaching Classes: Important Points

  • Classes can be streamed live
  • It can be accessed live or viewed later through smartphones, laptops, iPads, tablets, etc. anytime anywhere
  • Classes will be taken by the renowned subject experts
  • The live sessions will cover the entire syllabus
  • Sessions will be interactive in nature, with the facility to raise questions
  • Classes will have an examination-focused approach
  • The classes are available to all the students without any charge
  • The assignment will be made available and can be downloaded by the students
ICAI CA exam
