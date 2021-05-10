ICAI CA Nov Exam 2021: Live coaching classes for Final, Inter programmes begins

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start the live coaching classes from today, May 10 onwards. The coaching classes will be held for the students of the Intermediate course appearing in the CA November 2021 exam and the Final course for November 2021 and May 2022 exams. Students can attend classes at live.icai.org or ICAI CA YouTube channel.

“Live Coaching Classes (LCC) Batch -3 commencing from 10th May 2021 respectively for students of the Intermediate course appearing in Nov 2021 examination and Final course for Nov 2021 and May 2022 examinations.”

The classes will be available to all the students “without any charge”, ICAI added.

The first session for the CA Intermediate course will be held from 7 am to 9:30 am and the second session will be held from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. The first session for the CA Final course will be held from 7 am to 9 am and the second session will be held from 6 to 9 pm.

CA Exams 2021 Live Coaching Classes: Important Points