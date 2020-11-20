ICAI CA Exam January 2021: Cycle 2 Dates Released At Icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct Cycle 2 of ICAI CA November exams in January, 2021. The cycle 2 of ICAI CA exams is scheduled to start from January 21, 2021. Students of ICAI CA exam who will not be able to take the exams scheduled from November 21 to December 14, 2020, can appear for the Cycle 2 of CA exams in January/ February, 2021.

While announcing the ICAI CA Cycle 2 exam dates, ICAI in a statement said: “It is informed that January/February 2021 examination will commence from January 21, 2021, in all cities where exams are currently scheduled for November 2020 Examination.”

It also added: “Further details related to the schedule of examination and admit card will be intimated soon after the last date of the “opt-out” scheme.”

ICAI has also allowed the candidates to opt-out from the November CA foundation, intermediate and final exams. The ICAI CA opt-out facility, as per the institute, will be applicable to ICAI CA exam centres and places of residence of CA aspirants which turn out to be the containment zones from November 21 to December 14. To opt out of the November 2020 exam, students will have to submit a declaration form available at icaiexam.icai.org. These opt-out candidates will be able to take the Cycle 2 of the ICAI CA exams from January 21, 2021.

The ICAI exams from tomorrow, November 21, will be held in online mode at designated CA exam centres across the country. This year, due to COVID-19, the institute had to take extra measures to conduct the exams. The ICAI CA November 2020 admit cards released at icai.org also had details of CA foundation, inter and final exam day guidelines and. Considering the challenges students might face during the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute has also allowed the ICAI CA exam aspirants to submit their concerns regarding CA exam centres or their homes falling under containment zones.