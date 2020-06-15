ICAI Provides Students "Opt-Out Option" For July Exam

ICAI CA exam: Candidates who wish to opt out from this exam have to submit a declaration within June 20.

For the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam, students have been allowed to opt-out of the July exam and carry forward their candidature to November exam, the CA exam regulator, ICAI, has said. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification today for the July CA exam. CA exams will begin on July 29.

“The students (who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examination cycle) shall be allowed to opt-out and carry forward their candidature to next examination i.e. November, 2020 examination cycle,” it has notified.

In this case, the examination fees and exemption, if any, of the particular student will automatically be shifted and carried forward to next examination i.e. November 2020 cycle and this attempt (May 2020) will be treated as cancelled / not counted, it has added.

Candidates who wish to opt out from this exam have to submit a declaration within June 20, starting from June 17.

For the students who will appear for the exam in July choosing not to opt-out, it has said that necessary arrangements will be made and the exam will be held adhering to the precautions and measures related to COVID-19.

“Remaining students who will choose not to opt out and wish to appear for the exams commencing from 29th July 2020, the Institute is making all the required and necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of May 2020 examination (commencing from 29th July, 2020) across the globe including strict adherence to the precautions / measures related to COVID–19 which cover thermal scanning, hands’ sanitization, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing at all times, following Government guidelines, etc. for the examinees / centre functionaries during the conduct of Chartered Accountant Examination,” the ICAI has also said.

For such students, it has decided to reopen the facility of changing exam centre. The option to change centre will be available from June 17 till June 20.