ICAI CA Exam: Deadline For 'Opt Out' Option Extended Till June 30

For students who choose not to opt out of the exam, the ICAI will conduct exams from July 29.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the deadline of the exam opt out facility which it has provided to CA students who are due to appear for their exams in July. The last date to submit choices to opt out of the exam has been extended till June 30. For the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam, the CA exam regulator, ICAI, has allowed students to opt-out of the July exam and carry forward their candidature to November exam. This decision was taken by ICAI on June 15.

In view of feedback received from the students who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examination, it is decided that the request of students for allowance of some more time for exercising the Opt-Out option be extended till 30th June 2020 (Tuesday) upto 11.59 PM, ICAI has said.

On successful submission of declaration form online, candidature of the student for May 2020 Examination Cycle will be cancelled and student will be shifted to the next Examination Cycle. Students may note that option for “Opt out” once taken will be treated as final and no request for its change will be entertained under any circumstances, ICAI has said in the notification released today.

For students who choose not to opt out of the exam, the ICAI will conduct exams from July 29. It has said that necessary arrangements will be made and the exam will be held adhering to the precautions and measures related to COVID-19.



