ICAI CA Exam Dates For May Session Announced

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Final, Intermediate and PQC exams date. The exams will start from July 5, 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 26, 2021 3:55 pm IST

ICAI CA Exam Dates For May Session Announced
ICAI announces CA final, intermediate exam date
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Final, Intermediate and PQC exams date. The exams will start from July 5, 2021. Students under old and new course of ICAI CA final and CA intermediate programmes will be able to take the exams from July 5. For post-qualification courses (PQC) including that of Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) will also start from July 5. The detailed schedule is yet to be announced by ICAI.

“Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme}, Final {Under Old & New Scheme} and Post Qualification Course, viz.,: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) of May 2021 Examinations shall now commence from Monday, 5th July, 2021 across the globe,” an official statement added.

“The detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Examinations will be announced shortly,” it said.

ICAI took to Twiter to announce this. It said: “ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate, Final & PQC Examinations for May 2021 will now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and considering the hardships the students are facing, ICAI had earlier postponed CA Intermediate and Final exams. The ICAI CA final and intermediate exams were scheduled to be held in May. While the CA Inter exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 22 and CA Final exam was scheduled to be held on May 21.

While announcing the CA Final and CA Intermediate postponement news, the institute had said that the new exam dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations.

