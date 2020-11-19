ICAI CA Exam Cycle II From January 21 Onwards

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the exam dates for Cycle II or January/February 2021 session. Candidates who would not be able to appear in ICAI CA November exam can attempt another exam cycle from January 21 onwards.

ICAI has announced that the examination for the January session in an official notification released at icai.org.

Earlier, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has introduced an ‘Opt-Out’ scheme for candidates appearing for CA November Exam 2020.

“It is informed that January/February 2021 examination will commence from January 21, 2021, in all cities where exam are currently scheduled for November 2020 Examination. Further details related to the schedule of examination and admit card will be intimated soon after the last date of the “opt-out” scheme,” read the notice.

Candidates who themselves or their family members are COVID-19 positive can opt for this new scheme. “If the area in which the student’s residence is located is declared as Containment Zone by the Central Government/State Government/Local Authorities at any time upto the conclusion of exams,” ICAI said.

To opt out of the November 2020 exam, students will be required to submit a declaration form available at icaiexam.icai.org.

After the declaration is submitted, the candidature of CA November 2020 exam will be cancelled and the candidate will be allowed to in cycle-II or January/February 2021 exam cycle. Students will not be required to apply afresh or pay any fees for November 2020 examination cycle-II.

ICAI CA November 2020 exam will be conducted from November 21 to December 14. The CA admit card has already been released by the institute on its official website.