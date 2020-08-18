ICAI CA Exam: Check Exams Pattern, Eligibility And Application

Know About Eligibility, Application, Pattern And Syllabus

Chartered Accountancy is one of the most popular career options commerce students choose after class 12th. Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is a national professional accounting body in the country that conducts all CA exams. This regulatory body looks after the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. There are total three CA exams -- CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final -- that students need to take to become a CA. ICAI conducts CA exams twice every year.

Read this article to know about CA exams, levels and more about the profession of Chartered Accountancy.

ICAI 2020 Exam Highlights





Features ICAI Course Details Exam Name ICAI Exam, CA CPT, CA IPCC, CA Final Conducting Body Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Exam Level National Level Exam Exam Frequency Twice a year Exam Mode Online Exam Duration Two hours Language English Exam Purpose Training and Certifying Chartered Accountants in India Course Offered Chartered Accountancy No. of Test Cities 192 cities in India and 5 abroad Exam Helpdesk No. 1800 419 2929 Exam Website icaiexam.icai.org





ICAI CA 2020 Levels

Chartered Accountancy is a 3-level exam. The details of all the 3 CA levels are listed below:

CA Foundation- CA Foundation is an entry-level exam that students need to qualify to move forward in their journey to become a Chartered Accountant. Students who have passed their class 12 are eligible to take the exam. The exam is conducted in offline mode and candidates who clear this exam are eligible to appear for the CA Intermediate exam. A minimum of 4 months study is required to appear for the exam which has 4 subject papers.

CA Intermediate- The second level and exam of Chartered Accountancy is CA Intermediate. Candidates who will qualify the CA Foundation exam will be eligible to appear for CA Intermediate. Candidates must have qualified CA CPT and 10+2/ Foundation and have registered for the exam before the last date will be eligible to take the exam.

CA Final- The final exam and level in Chartered Accountancy are CA Final. Candidates who have passed CA Intermediate/ IPCC and registered for CA Final Course and have completed the period of articled training (at least 2.5 years) will be eligible to take the CA Final exam. Also, candidates must undergo four weeks of Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (AICITSS) during the last two years of practical training (before the exam). After qualifying the CA Final exam candidates can apply for the Chartered Accountant certification.

CA Exam Pattern

The exam is conducted in offline mode through pen and paper-based test mode. The detailed exam pattern of CA exams has been given below.