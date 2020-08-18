  • Home
ICAI CA Exam: Check Exams Pattern, Eligibility And Application

Read this article to know about CA exams, levels and more about the profession of Chartered Accountancy.

Aug 18, 2020

ICAI CA Exam: Check Exams Pattern, Eligibility And Application
Know About Eligibility, Application, Pattern And Syllabus
New Delhi:

Chartered Accountancy is one of the most popular career options commerce students choose after class 12th. Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is a national professional accounting body in the country that conducts all CA exams. This regulatory body looks after the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. There are total three CA exams -- CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final -- that students need to take to become a CA. ICAI conducts CA exams twice every year.

Read this article to know about CA exams, levels and more about the profession of Chartered Accountancy.

ICAI 2020 Exam Highlights


Features

ICAI Course Details

Exam Name

ICAI Exam, CA CPT, CA IPCC, CA Final

Conducting Body

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Exam Level

National Level Exam

Exam Frequency

Twice a year

Exam Mode

Online

Exam Duration

Two hours

Language

English

Exam Purpose

Training and Certifying Chartered Accountants in India

Course Offered

Chartered Accountancy

No. of Test Cities

192 cities in India and 5 abroad

Exam Helpdesk No.

1800 419 2929

Exam Website

icaiexam.icai.org


ICAI CA 2020 Levels

Chartered Accountancy is a 3-level exam. The details of all the 3 CA levels are listed below:

  • CA Foundation- CA Foundation is an entry-level exam that students need to qualify to move forward in their journey to become a Chartered Accountant. Students who have passed their class 12 are eligible to take the exam. The exam is conducted in offline mode and candidates who clear this exam are eligible to appear for the CA Intermediate exam. A minimum of 4 months study is required to appear for the exam which has 4 subject papers.
  • CA Intermediate- The second level and exam of Chartered Accountancy is CA Intermediate. Candidates who will qualify the CA Foundation exam will be eligible to appear for CA Intermediate. Candidates must have qualified CA CPT and 10+2/ Foundation and have registered for the exam before the last date will be eligible to take the exam.
  • CA Final- The final exam and level in Chartered Accountancy are CA Final. Candidates who have passed CA Intermediate/ IPCC and registered for CA Final Course and have completed the period of articled training (at least 2.5 years) will be eligible to take the CA Final exam. Also, candidates must undergo four weeks of Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (AICITSS) during the last two years of practical training (before the exam). After qualifying the CA Final exam candidates can apply for the Chartered Accountant certification.

CA Exam Pattern

The exam is conducted in offline mode through pen and paper-based test mode. The detailed exam pattern of CA exams has been given below.

Exam Mode

Pen and paper-based

Type of question

Objective cum subjective

Exam Duration

3 hours per paper

Medium of Exam

English/ Hindi

Number of Papers

Eight

Number of Marks

100 per paper

Negative Marking

None

ICAI CA exam
