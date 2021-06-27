ICAI CA Exam: 6,000 Students Write To PM Modi Seeking Postponement

The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea for an Opt-Out option to aspirants of the upcoming CA exams on Monday (representational)

A group of 6,000 Chartered Accountancy (CA) students have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking postponement of the upcoming CA exams. CA Final, Inter, IPC and PQC exams are scheduled for July 5-20, 2021, and CA Foundation exams will be held between July 24 and 30. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has already released admit cards for these exams.

Students have asked PM Modi to take Suo-Moto cognizance and postpone these exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“This is going to be first all India level exam after deadly 2nd wave which is not yet over...we would also like to address that over 3 lakh students will be appearing in these exams from all over India and majority of them are not even vaccinated with at least single dose of vaccine,” students said in the letter.

The students said they don’t want the exams to be cancelled but holding exams without vaccinating students, who are in the 18-23 years age group, will be an “injustice” to them and their families.

They said the exam should be postponed for “some days”, allowing them to appear in it without any fear.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India will hear a plea for an Opt-Out option to aspirants of the upcoming CA exams on Monday.

The ICAI had earlier announced an option to opt-out from the upcoming exams to students who test positive for Covid, or have a Covid positive family member, provided they submit proof of their illness.

It also said “the last attempt of the old course for Final and Intermediate (IPC) examinations shall be extended to November 2021 examinations only for those students who are allowed to opt-out from May/July 2021 examinations.