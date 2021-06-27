Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI exam: Supreme Court to hear plea tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India will hear tomorrow, June 28, a plea seeking its direction for an opt-out option, extra attempt and increased exam centres for the upcoming session of ICAI CA exams. The plea has also sought the top court's direction for postponement of the exam if adherence to Covid protocols can not be ensured.

A three-judge Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aniruddha Bose will hear the plea filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai.

The petition has been filed challenging the June 5 notification issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), regarding the conduct of CA exams.

The plea has prayed for an extra attempt to Intermediate and Final year students appearing under the old syllabus. It has sought an increase in the number of exam centres. There should be “at least one examination centre in every district in India” and the exam should be conducted in a staggered manner, it said.

The plea says there should be stand-by examination centres for those centres which are likely to go into the containment zone during the examination.

If the authorities can not ensure adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, the exams scheduled from July 6 should be postponed to a later period when the COVID-19 situation normalizes, it added.

While CA foundation exams will begin on July 24 and CA Inter exams will take place between July 6 and 20, CA Final exams are scheduled for July 5 to 19. Admit cards for these exams have been released.

Earlier this month, the institute had announced an option to opt-out from the upcoming exams to students who test positive for Covid, or have a Covid positive family member.

It also said “the last attempt of the old course for Final and Intermediate (IPC) examinations shall be extended to November 2021 examinations only for those students who are allowed to opt-out from May/July 2021 examinations.

Meanwhile, a group of 6,000 Chartered Accountancy (CA) students have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking postponement of the upcoming CA exams, considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.