ICAI CA Exam 2021: SC hearing on the matter today

The Supreme Court of India will hear the plea seeking the postponement of the ICAI CA 2021 examination today. The plea, filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, states that there should be at least one ICAI CA exam centre in every district of the country. The plea further seeks an extra attempt for students appearing for the intermediate and final exams under the old syllabus. There should be “at least one examination centre in every district in India” and the exam should be conducted in a staggered manner, the plea said.

Meanwhile, over 6,000 Chartered Accountancy (CA) students have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking postponement of the upcoming CA exams, considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.

A three-judge Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aniruddha Bose will be hearing the matter today at 10:30 am.

Though the plea also seeks an Opt-out option for students, ICAI has already announced and provided an opt-out option for students registered to take the upcoming July examination cycle.

The plea says there should be stand-by examination centres for those centres which are likely to go into the containment zone during the examination.

If the authorities cannot ensure adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, the exams scheduled from July 6 should be postponed to a later period when the COVID-19 situation normalizes, it added.

While CA foundation exams will begin on July 24 and CA Inter exams will take place between July 6 and 20, CA Final exams are scheduled for July 5 to 19. Admit cards for these exams have been released.