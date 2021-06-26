ICAI CA Exam 2021: Supreme Court to take up the matter on Monday

The Supreme Court of India will on Monday hear the plea filed seeking directions for an Opt-Out option to aspirants of the upcoming CA exams 2021, more exam centres and postponement of the exam if adherence to Covid protocols is not possible. ICAI has already announced and provided an opt-out option for students registered to take the upcoming July examination cycle.

A three-judge Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aniruddha Bose will hear the plea filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai on June 28, 2021, at 10:30 am. As the Opt-Out facility has been announced the institute, the Court is likely to hear concerns raised by students regarding more examination centres and exam postponement.

The plea by Advocate Sahai has sought an increase in the number of exam centres. It said there should be “at least one examination centre in every district in India” and the exam should be conducted in a staggered manner.

The plea has also sought an extra chance for candidates appearing for the intermediate and final exams under the old syllabus.

Further directions have been sought to have a stand-by examination centre for those centres which are likely to go into the containment zone during the examination.

The Petitioner has also sought formulation and implementation of specific MHA guidelines for CA Exam, free medical treatment to students infected during the examination, conducting examinations in a staggered manner and free vaccination for all the students/candidates and other staff, invigilators amongst various other welfare measures.

Admit cards for the exam may be treated as e-passes to ensure smooth movement of students appearing in the CA exams, the plea said.

If the authorities cannot ensure adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines and if students, exam staff cannot be vaccinated, the exams scheduled from July 6 should be postponed to a later period when the COVID-19 situation normalizes, it added.

The ICAI on June 5 said CA foundation exams will begin on July 24 and CA Inter exams will take place between July 6 and 20. CA Final exams are scheduled for July 5 to 19.