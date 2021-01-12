ICAI CA Exam 2021: Change In Examination Centre For January Paper

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced a change in the CA January exam 2021 examination centre on its official website www.icai.org. The aspirants residing in Uttar Pradesh who have been allotted a centre within the city must refer to the ICAI CA notification released today for details about the new examination centre. The CA January exam 2021 admit cards which have been already issued to the candidates will remain valid with the change of examination centre. The CA January exam 2021 will be held from January 21 to February 7, 2021

As per the notification, the CA January exam 2021 examination centre at Bishop Johnson School & College, 9/23, M. G. Marg, Near Patthar Girja, Civil Lines (Prayagraj) has been shifted to Jwala Devi Saraswati Devi Vidya Mandir Inter College 35 - A, Tashkand Marg Civil Lines (Prayagraj). The concerned candidates must take a note of the same and make required arrangements to appear for the examination.

ICAI posted about change in the CA January exam centre 2021 on its official Twitter handle.

Important Announcement regarding ICAI January / February 2021 Examinations - Change of One Examination Centre for City of Allahabad(Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh.

Detailshttps://t.co/Api0Pbell7 pic.twitter.com/TAuUodlo4z — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) January 12, 2021

The CA candidates have also been advised to refer to the official website for any further announcements.

Earlier ICAI had released the admit cards for Chartered Accountant exam for Foundation, Intermediate or Final stages.

ICAI has also released an undertaking along with admit cards. According to an official statement, minor candidates will have to undertake that they are “appearing in January 2021 examination with the consent and permission of my parents /guardian”.

ICAI had earlier allowed January CA exam candidates to change their exam cities. Students who were unable to take the exams scheduled from November 21 to December 14, 2020, will be able to appear for Cycle 2 of CA exams in January/ February 2021.