  ICAI CA Exam 2020 Postponed; Check Revised Schedule, Exam Dates Here

ICAI CA Exam 2020 Postponed; Check Revised Schedule, Exam Dates Here

ICAI CA Exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants has postponed the Chartered Accountant examination (ICAI CA exam 2020). The Institute has postponed the final, inter and foundation course examination.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 14, 2020 9:47 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants has postponed the Chartered Accountant examination (ICAI CA exam 2020). The Institute has postponed the final, inter and foundation course examination. The ICAI CA will now be conducted from November 21 to December 14. All the ICAI CA Examinations will be held in a single shift starting from 2 pm. Candidates can check the ICAI official website - icai.org to download the revised schedule.

Earlier, ICAI Exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on November 2, 3, 6 and 7.

“In view of prevailing circumstances, it has now been decided that the Chartered Accountant Examinations earlier scheduled from November 1, 2020, to November 18, 2020: now to be held from November 21, 2020, to December 14,” reads the official statement.

ICAI CA Exam 2020 Revised Schedule


Option to 'opt out'


COVID-19 positive students or candidates having symptoms of diseases will be provided on self-declaration basis and this option would continue in operation during the conduct of entire ICAI CA November 2020 Examinations.

"Opt Out option to the students who are suffering from COVID 19 or having symptoms of diseases shall be provided on self-declaration basis and this option shall continue in operation during the conduct of entire November 2020 Examinations. The said scheme shall also be applicable to Centres/place of residence of the student which turn out to be the containment zone during the exam dates. They will be allowed to carry forward their candidature with due carryover of all benefits already available to students including fee paid and exemptions for next examination, i.e., May 2021 examination cycle," statement added.

