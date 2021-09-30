ICAI CA December Exams Registration Ends Today, Check Details

  • Home
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will conclude the registration process for ICAI CA December exams 2021 today, September 30, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 12:51 pm IST

New Delhi:

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will conclude the registration process for ICAI CA December exams 2021 today, September 30, 2021. The registration process is underway for Foundation, Final, Intermediate courses. Those who wish to apply for the CA exam must register online through the official website of the ICAI— icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA December Exams 2021: How To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the examination:

  • Go to the official site of ICAI— icaiexam.icai.org
  • On the homepage, click on ICAI CA exams 2021 link
  • A new page will open. Now the candidates need to enter their login credentials or register themselves.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.
  • Pay the application fees and click on the ‘submit’ button.
  • Download the a copy of the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The institute has released the CA exam schedule for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final course exams for both the old and new course exams. While the CA Foundation exams will be held from December 13, CA Inter and CA Final exams will be held from December 6 and December 5, respectively.

The Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examinations, International Trade Law and World Trade Organisation Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test will start from December 5.

Option To Answer ICAI CA Papers In Hindi

Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations will be allowed to opt for English, or Hindi medium for answering papers. However, the medium of examinations will be only English for post-qualification courses -- Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).

