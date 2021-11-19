ICAI CA Admit Card 2021 For December Exam Released At Icaiexam.icai.org

  • Home
Icaiexam.icai.org Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has released CA December 2021 exam admit cards.

Education | Updated: Nov 19, 2021 6:17 pm IST

CA December exams will be conducted between December 5 and 20 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Icaiexam.icai.org Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has released CA December 2021 exam admit cards. CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam candidates can download the admit cards from the exam website of the institute. They will have to login with their registration number and password to access the admit cards.

CA December exams will be conducted between December 5 and 20.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2021: Foundation

ICAI CA December 2021 Admit Card: Intermediate

ICAI CA Admit Card: Final

“Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination, with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on https://icaiexam.icai.org/ No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website,” the institute said.

How To Download CA Exam Admit Card 2021

  1. Go to icaiexam.icai.org

  2. Click on the login window

  3. Enter login ID (registration number) and password

  4. Submit

  5. On the next page, click on the link to download the admit card

Candidates must carry their admit cards on the exam day. If the appearing candidate is minor, he/she will have to carry an undertaking signed by parents or guardian. Students will be allowed to enter the exam center from 1 pm onwards and to maintain social distance students who complete their exam by 4 pm will be allowed to leave the exam center.

Candidates should bring their personal water bottles, they can also carry a small transparent bottle of hand sanitiser to be used during the examination.

